WATCH: Chilly with areas of lake snow tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT-TUESDAY MORNING:

A somewhat more concentrated band of mainly lake effect snow has evolved southeast of Lake Ontario and is southwest of Syracuse across the Central and Eastern Finger Lakes this evening but is expected to break up and redevelop across the Eastern Finger Lakes and Syracuse area after midnight.

Thanks to the ground being so warm and temperatures expected to be mainly above freezing and marginal for just snow we don’t think there will be a lot of snow, but it could end up being the first accumulating snowfall for the Syracuse area and Eastern Finger Lakes Monday night.

A coating to an inch or two is possible across the lower terrain and Syracuse area, mainly on grassy surfaces and rooftops.

Over the higher terrain southeast of Syracuse i.e., Pompey, possibly Tully over the Cazenovia, Morrisville and Hamilton could pick up 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. This may make for at least a somewhat slick and sloppy ride into school and work Tuesday morning in spots, especially across hills and possibly even secondary roads in and around Syracuse.

So you may want to allot yourself a few extra minutes to reach your destination Tuesday morning if you will be traveling in and around the Eastern Finger Lakes.

An additional coating to 2 inches of snow is possible across the Eastern Finger Lakes and Syracuse area Tuesday morning, and over the hills southeast of Syracuse another 2 or 3 inches may fall.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

The band of lake snow will oscillate north and south around Syracuse on Tuesday but is expected to slowly dissipate Tuesday afternoon and evening as high pressure builds in. Little to no additional snow accumulation is expected during the second half of Tuesday.

Outside the lake effect, it will just be brisk and chilly again with some sunshine. Highs will struggle to reach the low 40s Tuesday with wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day long.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure continues to build in from the west and should provide at least partial clearing Tuesday night for many in CNY, but some lake clouds are expected to stick around too. This may allow you to catch a glimpse of the Leonid meteor shower if you are lucky after midnight Tuesday night.

Lows Tuesday night should drop into the upper 20s to around 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds increase Wednesday and there may be a few spotty showers developing Wednesday afternoon thanks to a warm front pushing through during the second half of the day. Highs warm back into the low to mid-50s Wednesday afternoon, but a southerly breeze will add a little extra cool feel to the air.