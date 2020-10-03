WATCH: Chilly with showers to start the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SATURDAY:

It looks like a cool first weekend of October with a few lake effect rain showers around Saturday, especially in the morning.

We are encouraged a bit by our computer models that enough dry air moves in during the afternoon to end the lake effect and bring us some sun before the day is done. The sun is probably too little, too late as our temperatures will only make it into the mid 50s.

SUNDAY:

By the end of the weekend, a storm system is moving in from the west. That will mean an increase in clouds after a sunny start. We think most of the day is dry, but a few showers could sneak in during the evening. Rain chances go up for Sunday night and continue into Monday.

Highs will be in the 50s to start the weekend but should be close to 60 by Sunday. Definitely October-like!