WATCH: Chilly with some sun Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SUNDAY:

We do have some sunshine today but overall, it will still feel cool. Highs make it to near 50. Be sure to have the jacket and or sweatshirt handy if you will be out and about.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Some rain showers will likely develop late Sunday night associated with a wave of low pressure moving in from the south and west. Lows will be within a few degrees of 40 for most.

There may be a little snow/mix at the onset of precipitation northeast of Syracuse mainly up across the Tug and Adirondacks, but most will be seeing just a bit of rain.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The new work week will start gray, chilly and damp with some rain showers and drizzle. Highs will only be within a few degrees of 50. So yes, it will be quite raw to start the new week.

The weather should improve at least somewhat heading into the middle of the week.