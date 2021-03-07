WATCH: Chilly with sunshine for Sunday, followed by a nice warm up!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

With high pressure building in, more in the way of sun develops come Sunday afternoon, but there will likely still be some lingering lake flurries around, especially in the morning. High temperatures on Sunday will be stuck in the mid to upper 20s. A breeze between 5 and 10 mph will provide wind chills in the single digits to start the day and teens for the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

With high pressure still in place, winds turning calm overnight, and partly cloudy skies with some areas turning mostly clear, temperatures will drop to near 10 degrees. Some higher elevations have a good chance to tumble into the single digits. Thankfully winds will not be a factor!

MONDAY:

After a cold start to the day, temperatures will rise nicely through the afternoon. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure and a southerly wind developing, much warmer air will pump into central New York starting Monday thanks to a warm front by the afternoon. Sunnier skies will fade behind more clouds by the afternoon from this front. A few isolated flurries and sprinkles are possible Monday evening as this disturbance shifts north and east.

MIDWEEK:

With high pressure anchored over the mid Atlantic coastline, the milder air will continue to push into the northeast with southwesterly winds. Highs will be well into the 40s on Tuesday, and we won’t stop there. Conditions turn breezy Wednesday allowing us to climb into the 50s to near 60 degrees! As a cold front approaches from the west Wednesday evening, scattered showers will move in for Thursday and linger through Friday morning. With cooler air behind the front, temperatures will drop, but stay near seasonable for Friday.