WATCH: Christmas Eve is quiet, but changes occur after 10

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Thankfully our Christmas Eve for the most part is quiet and chilly with clouds increasing with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 30s, but 20s north and east of Syracuse.

OVERNIGHT:

A weakening storm system will send some precipitation into CNY after 10 tonight in the form of some rain for most. Well north and east of the Syracuse area, though, the precipitation likely starts as a wintry mix/freezing rain across parts of Oneida, Madison, Jefferson, Oswego and Chenango counties and points north and east of there.

Untreated surfaces will likely become slick/sloppy in the aforementioned areas overnight into Christmas morning, and because of this a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 PM Friday night into Christmas morning.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s, above freezing for the Syracuse area and points south and west. Meanwhile, areas well north and east of Syracuse will be in the 20s to around 30.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

The center of low pressure slides through on our Christmas Day with some more rain, that could be a bit heavy at times during the morning and midday hours. So unfortunately for those looking for a White Christmas, it does not look too good for most in CNY. Any icy mix should turn to rain for areas well north and east of Syracuse by the late morning/midday hours.

Ice accumulations around the Tug Hill, Adirondacks, North Country and Mohawk Valley are expected to range from a glazing to as much as a tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible over parts of the Adirondacks/Mohawk Valley. So just be careful if you are traveling in these areas Christmas Day, especially in the morning.

Who has the best chance of seeing a White Christmas due to snow from the last few days hanging in there? We think areas just southwest of Syracuse and up across the Tug Hill, Adirondacks and in and around the Mohawk Valley probably will see at least some snow still on the ground. If the Syracuse area is lucky we may start with a little snow on the ground but it likely melts away quickly unfortunately due to the milder temperatures and rain.

At least it appears it’s going to be easy getting around to families/friends on Christmas Day across much of the region.

Highs Christmas Day should top out in the low to mid 40s, while in and around the Tug Hill, North Country and Mohawk Valley may only feel the upper 30s to possibly 40.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT – SUNDAY:

Any rain Christmas Night tapers to a few rain and snow showers/flurries come late Saturday night into Sunday morning which is all we expect to be around to end the weekend. It’s brisk Sunday too with highs back into the 30s to around 40.