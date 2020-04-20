WATCH: Clear and cool this evening, but changes are ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase after midnight with a rain shower possible by daybreak. Lows will drop to the low 30s, but readings will rise within a few degrees of 40 towards morning as a breeze kicks up ahead of the next weather maker.

TUESDAY:

Gusty winds with some rain will move in during the morning ahead and with a strong cold front. Rain may very well end as snow/flurries briefly during the midday, followed by a few mainly scattered snow showers and intervals of sun Tuesday afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most.

Highs will be in the 40s to around 50 during the morning before falling to within a few degrees of 40 for the afternoon, but wind chills will be in the 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Cold air will deepen across CNY Tuesday night on a west-northwest flow. That will help produce some lake snow east-southeast of Lake Ontario Tuesday evening. Then, a trough of low pressure will push into the region moving the band of snow south into the Central and Eastern Finger Lakes late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected for many, including the Greater Syracuse area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Roads may get slick and sloppy in spots Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday too.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Lake snow showers gradually taper off Wednesday as high pressure and drier air slowly build in. Despite having some breaks of sunshine develop for Wednesday afternoon, readings will struggle to rise into the lower 40s with wind chills mainly in the 20s and low 30s most of the day! Brrrr!!

LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING:

Thanks to gusty west-northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night the National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning during this period. This High wave action will lead to some lakeshore flooding and erosion of the shoreline too.