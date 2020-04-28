WATCH: Clearing overnight, sunshine back on Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

It dries out tonight with some clearing and areas of fog thanks to an area of high pressure building in from the northwest. The most likely areas for fog are around Oneida Lake and the valleys south and east of Syracuse.

Lows will drop into the low to mid-30s which is a bit chilly for the end of April.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will provide CNY with a pretty decent day Tuesday under some sunshine. There may be a few high clouds approaching from the west in the afternoon.

Highs will make it well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sun.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase with a shower possible towards sunrise Wednesday in advance of the next weather maker approaching from the west. Lows will be in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday doesn’t look too bad at this time with quite a bit of dry time, but a few showers are expected to move through during late morning and midday. After that the rest of the day should turn out dry. It will be breezy/windy and fairly mild with highs up around 60.

It looks like we stay pretty rainy the second half of the week, especially Thursday as a cold front moves in from the west. Some of the rain could come down hard at times.