WATCH: Clearing sky with Mother Nature’s air conditioning tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Cooler and drier air is settling into Central New York this evening behind the Sunday afternoon cold front that is setting us up for a refreshingly cool night tonight and a gorgeous start to the week!

TONIGHT:

A Canadian area of high pressure builds in Sunday night with a refreshingly cool air mass which sets us up for a nice comfy night for sleeping. Lows drop into the 40s to around 50.

MONDAY:

High pressure stays in control of the weather across the Northeast, including CNY leading to a beautiful start to the week under considerable sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A warm front works in and through late Monday night with some clouds and a southerly breeze preventing temperatures from dropping any lower than the 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY:

It’s breezy, warm and turning muggier Tuesday with more clouds than sun and just a slight risk for a few spotty showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

It stays quite warm and even muggier Wednesday with a better chance of scattered showers and storms developing as a cold front nears the area late Wednesday afternoon/evening. A few of the storms Wednesday afternoon/evening could be strong too.

It turns refreshing once again behind a Wednesday night cold front for the last half of the week heading towards Memorial Day weekend.

