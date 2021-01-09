WATCH: Clearing taking place; sunshine expected for start of weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

It has been a long time coming but the weather starts to improve across Central New York tonight.

Drier air that has been eating away at the cloud cover outside of the region Friday afternoon will win out and our skies will gradually clear tonight.

As would be expected on a night when skies are turning out clear and winds are light, temperatures drop into the teens but that is typical for nighttime temperatures in January.

SATURDAY:

It will stay tranquil to start the weekend with Saturday expected to be the sunniest day of the New year due to high pressure. Saturday also looks to be the sunniest day of the weekend. It will be seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s through the weekend.

If you have plans to go for a walk and get some fresh air or do some skiing it appears the weather will be quite cooperative. Enjoy the vitamin D from Mother Nature!

SUNDAY:

For Sunday, unfortunately, it looks like low level moisture creeps back in so expect more clouds than sun as we end the weekend. However, it is still quiet with no precipitation expected.

Are you wondering why it’s so quiet this week through at least this weekend across CNY with no snow of significance and no harsh/bitter cold? If so, click here.