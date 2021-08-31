WATCH: Closing out August feeling much more comfortable

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

The weather looks good Tuesday! Enjoy some sunshine, a nice breeze, and comfortably warm temperatures near 80 with low humidity.

During the morning our sunshine is filtered by high clouds, but as those clouds thin in the afternoon our sky become brighter.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a comfortably mild low in the 50s to around 60.

MIDWEEK:

The sky won’t feature as much sunshine Wednesday. Expect clouds to be thick at times as the northern shield of what is left over of Ida moves into the Mid-Atlantic and towards NYC and Long Island.

At this point the greatest flood threat is over Pennsylvania into the Catskills where there is a flash flood watch. But, if Ida shifts a bit farther north some heavy rain could clip Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, and Otsego Counties. Highs Wednesday with the added cloud cover and just some filtered sun would likely be kept down into the low to mid 70s.

Click here for more details on Ida and its impact or not across CNY.