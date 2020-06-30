WATCH: Closing out June with some rain, stays warm and humid

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY (last day of June) – WEDNESDAY:

An area of low pressure spinning near the New England NY border will spin a bit closer to the area Tuesday and Wednesday producing better odds of a few showers and storms popping up for the second half of both days.

That being said, there will be plenty of dry time both days so if you have outdoor activities planned don’t go canceling them, but definitely keep an eye to the sky and on Live Doppler 9. If you have yet to download the Live Doppler 9 app on your phone/tablet now would be a good time to do so. This way you will have easy access to the radar when you are out and about.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday with intervals of sun in the mix too will be in the low 80s or so and it will remain a bit muggy too.

LATE WEEK:

The upper level low affecting us through Wednesday will weaken and pull out of the Northeast Wednesday night/early Thursday. This will leave us with a mainly dry Thursday afternoon.

There is a weak front dropping in from the north on Friday. It doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with so the chance for a couple of storms Friday afternoon is still rather low..

Temperatures will respond to more in the way of early July as highs will probably range from about 85 to near 90 both Thursday and Friday! It will also turn a little more humid late in the week too.

Stay tuned for the updated 4th of July weekend forecast.