WATCH: Closing out the week still cold, less harsh this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Bundle up! We have the cold, arctic air around to close out the week. Temperatures ease a little bit over the weekend.

FRIDAY:

After starting below zero for many Friday morning, the thermometer will struggle to make it to 10 in the afternoon despite a fair amount of sunshine! Also, the wind chills are still near or below zero all day.

WEEKEND:

Saturday morning will likely start subzero once again. But the bitter chill eases during the day under lots of sunshine. Highs Saturday afternoon will be up within a few degrees of 20. Should be nice for any of your outdoor winter activities!

Another cold front dives into CNY Sunday with some snow showers, and a brisk wind. Highs Sunday afternoon should climb well into the 20s to maybe 30 for a few.

There also could be a light snow accumulation from these snow showers to round out the weekend. Accumulations could be enhanced a bit over the Tug Hill Plateau due to some lake effect