WATCH: Clouds and a few snow showers Monday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

A weak trough will swing in from the west during the midday and afternoon on Monday possibly stirring up scattered flurries or few snow showers that could mix with a few sprinkles. No snow accumulation is expected.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

Monday night through Tuesday night, most areas will remain primarily dry under quite a mainly cloudy sky, though areas east and northeast of Lake Ontario will probably see some limited lake effect snow showers and flurries. There could be a light accumulation east of Lake Ontario, especially over the Tug Hill, but nothing significant is expected.

Are you wondering why it’s been so quiet and will continue to stay that way to start the week across CNY with no snow of significance and no harsh/bitter cold? If so, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected