WATCH: Clouds and showers slow to clear Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

MONDAY:

An area of low pressure and a weakening cold front will be falling apart across or near the area today which will keep a few scattered showers/sprinkles around. Highs will be pretty similar to what we felt Sunday, low 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will be sliding in from the west Monday night helping clear the sky out at least somewhat Monday night with lows in the 40s. There will probably also be areas of fog to developing too.

TUESDAY:

High pressure sliding off the east of us Tuesday will help promote a southwest flow of milder air pushing highs well into the 60s to possibly 70 if there’s enough sun!

Our next cold front will bring not only some showers, but chillier air too Wednesday.