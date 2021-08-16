WATCH: Clouds are moving into CNY but when does the rain arrive?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Tonight, into Tuesday, a warm front is passing through. This will bring showers and some thunder towards and especially after midnight tonight and early Tuesday morning. This front will also shift our winds to the south, pumping in a warmer more humid airmass.

TUESDAY:

Some rain and an embedded storm should be around to start Tuesday followed by scattered showers and storms for the second half of the day. Any storm that develops likely produces heavy rain and could lead to localized urban and small stream flooding.

It does turn much more humid as Tuesday progresses under a mostly cloudy sky with highs near 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A few showers will scoot through Tuesday night and it’s a mild and muggy night too with lows in the 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered showers and a few storms continue to be around midweek as a warm and moist southerly flow persists. Any storm that develops will likely contain heavy rain and MAY lead to localized urban and small stream flooding. Highs climb into the low 80s and again it’s going to be very muggy too.

LATE WEEK:

Fred flirts with CNY Wednesday night into Thursday as the remnants slides just south of the region. If what’s left of Fred moves a little farther north than what it looks like right now, we could not only experience heavy tropical rains, but some flash flooding too.

While there still is a lot of humidity around to end the week, the heating of the day could very well spark a few scattered showers and storms on Friday. Highs Friday should make it well into the 80s.