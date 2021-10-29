WATCH: Clouds continue to roll in and so does the rain

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Friday night is when the steadiest rain falls across CNY, mainly between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The rain tapers to light scattered showers by sunrise.

We won’t see as much rain as we saw on Tuesday when all is said and done, but rivers and lakes will rise again.

With that said, the flood threat overall is looking low. Total rain (through Saturday evening) from this system will be between 0.50”-1.00”. For comparison, on Tuesday, most picked up 2”-3” of rain.

WEEKEND:

Have Halloween weekend plans? At this point Saturday looks a little rainy again with scattered off and on rain showers throughout the day. A rain jacket isn’t a bad idea for any of your outdoor plans including going to the dome for SU Football versus Boston College for homecoming weekend but there will be periods of dry time too.

Is Halloween a trick or a treat? How about a little bit of both… Although not 100% dry, Sunday doesn’t look like washout for Halloween. The best chance for showers at this point looks like it will be in the morning through the afternoon. We’re even hopeful it will be mainly dry just in time for trick or treating.