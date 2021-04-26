WATCH: Clouds increase but at least CNY temperatures moderate

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

It’s a quiet, cool night with increasing clouds and maybe a rain shower and or a touch of sleet or snow towards morning thanks to an approaching warm front.

Lows drop into the 30s for most, but normally chillier spots will probably get down to near 30 and could have a bit of frost, especially east of Syracuse and I-81. As clouds increase overnight we would expect temperatures to rise a bit.

TUESDAY:

A warm front will inch towards the area but stall south and west of the region keeping us on the cooler side of the front, and for that reason we think highs don’t get any higher than the 60s.

Clouds are also expected to rule the sky, but we should see at least intervals of sun, especially during the first part of the afternoon. There’s a slight risk for a spotty shower or two after 4 pm, but most of the day looks to be dry.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A wave of low pressure will slide along the north side of the warm front Tuesday night triggering a few showers and possibly a t-storm or two, especially around and north of Syracuse. It is a milder night thanks to the clouds and milder air mass overhead as lows are only expected to drop into the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday should be a little warmer than Tuesday despite a mostly cloudy sky and some showers and possibly a storm or two developing heading into the afternoon. The culprit for the showers and storm or two will be a weak area of low pressure sliding along the front through CNY. This storm system probably cuts off the real summery air mass before it gets into CNY.

The way it looks now highs should make the low 70s across the Syracuse area/Thruway corridor, but cooler 60s east of Lake Ontario and well into the 70s over the Southern Finger Lakes deeper into the warmer air mass.

THURSDAY:

It looks like it will stay mild Thursday as a more significant area of low pressure moves into the region Thursday afternoon/evening from the south. This pretty intense storm system is expected to deliver a more substantial rainfall for all Thursday afternoon and night.

Behind this system it turns much cooler/colder to end the week into the start of the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.