WATCH: Clouds increase tonight, but when does a little snow arrive?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Second week of February is going to be a milder week and fairly comfortable, especially by February standards. Most of the week features above freezing temperatures.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

A weakening area of low pressure with its cold front over the Great Lakes will bring a little light snow at times towards Tuesday morning into Tuesday.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most between late tonight through Tuesday, but a few inches or more is possible in the most persistent snows east of Lake Ontario, especially for the Tug Hill thanks to some help off the lake.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday, low to mid 30s, but still not bad for the first part of February.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Lake snow east of Lake Ontario quickly slides north and falls apart Tuesday night as high pressure quickly builds in. Lows drop into the teens with partial clearing during the night.

WEDNESDAY:

It’s breezy and milder again midweek with sun fading behind more clouds during the afternoon. There could be a rain/snow shower near sunset, but most, if not all of the day is dry.

Highs Wednesday reach the 40s, and likely is the mildest day of the week.

THURSDAY:

Yet another clipper slides a cold front through Thursday with some snow showers possibly mixed with rain during the morning. It’s breezy and turning colder Thursday afternoon with a band of lake snow likely developing east of Lake Ontario during the afternoon and expected to continue mainly north of Syracuse into Thursday night. Several inches of snow is likely in the most persistent snows. Stay tuned for updates.

Highs Thursday should be well into the 30s to possibly 40 during the late morning/midday before the cold front sweeps through.

An even stronger clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening into the start of the weekend with a bit more rain and snow shower activity Friday night into Saturday.