WATCH: Clouds increase with a few showers possible towards morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Tonight, ahead of our next weather maker, clouds return. Thanks to the clouds, the overnight lows won’t be as crisp and chilly. Temperatures will only drop to within a few degrees of 60.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers and a few afternoon storms are expected to be around for the middle day of the holiday weekend. Temperatures are still seasonable too. A cold front will bring some downpours during the afternoon and early evening.

Highs climb into the mid-70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY (LABOR DAY):

Any showers/storms taper after 6 or 7 Sunday evening with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and lows near 60.

Another cold front and disturbance swing in on Labor Day with some showers and a storm or two possible. Monday, like Sunday, will not be a washout and should feature intervals of sun. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY:

The weather looks great as most go back to work and some of the kids head back to school. We are expecting some sunshine and comfortably warm air with highs rising into well into the 70s thanks to high pressure building in.