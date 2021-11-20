WATCH: Clouds prevail tonight, but any rain or snow?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

High pressure that provided CNY with some sun Saturday is moving east and a low pressure system with its attached cold front is slowly moving towards the region across the Great Lakes.

What this means for us? Clouds rule the sky tonight, and as the milder air tries to push in a few spotty rain and snow showers may develop near and especially north of Syracuse.

Tonight won’t be as cold as Friday night was with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY – SUNDAY NIGHT:

Much of Sunday now looks to be dry and probably will entail some sun during the morning before clouds take over quickly for the afternoon. Next round of rain probably won’t arrive until after 3 or 4. That means another pretty good day to do any outdoor chores, walk/hike, putting the Christmas decorations up, etc…Enjoy and take advantage of it!

We also have a pretty good breeze out of the south developing Sunday, combined with a milder air mass and some morning sun should get readings up into the low 50s for many!

Occasional rain showers are expected Sunday night with lows near 40.

How’s the start of the big travel week looking here in CNY and the Northeast?? Click here for the latest.