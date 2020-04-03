WATCH: Clouds remain Friday, few showers too

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

A little trough of low pressure extending out of the ocean storm will continue to provide more clouds than not and a few rain showers into early Friday afternoon. If you’re looking to go for a walk, be sure to check Live Doppler 9 before doing so.  

As the storm off the coast, with its trough, pulls away Friday evening, the air will dry. That means less in the way of precipitation come later this afternoon but getting some sun is going to be a tougher feat.

It will be seasonably cool and breezy (but not as gusty as Thursday) with highs around 50 Friday.

WEEKEND:

Technically, high pressure is building into Central New York on Saturday but moisture leftover from Friday ends up tough to budge. We figure that any sun comes later in the afternoon, especially north and east of Syracuse. It should be a little bit milder with highs well into the mid 50s.

The end of the weekend may feature a few scattered showers developing as a weakening cold front moves through with highs once again between 55 and 60.

