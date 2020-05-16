WATCH: Clouds remain stubborn overnight but will the sun return Saturday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Rain is moving out of Central New York as a cold front has moved though he region. However, there is still lots of moisture left over in the wake of the rain and thunderstorms from earlier in the day. We stay cloudy overnight with areas of fog developing.

SATURDAY:

Saturday starts out a bit gloomy but the strong May sun and a bit of a breeze out of the north-northwest will mix out any low-level moisture and our skies turn out mostly sunny during the midday and afternoon.

With that sunshine we should recover nicely in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

We have some better news for Sunday. A storm system moving out of the middle of the country is a little slower in arriving so expect a bit of morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Some precipitation arrives later in the afternoon but it is more scattered in nature.

Sunday ends up the warmer of the two weekend days with highs near 70.

EARLIER NEXT WEEK:

The system approaching us Sunday remains a slow mover which impacts our weather early next week. With the system stuck to our west, a southeasterly breeze develops over us transporting moisture off the Atlantic Ocean into Central New York. We expect widespread showers, if not some steady rain, Monday into Tuesday.

With the precipitation and plenty of cloud cover our temperatures are stuck in the 50s for both days.