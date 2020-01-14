WATCH: Clouds return with a few showers possible by evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Sunshine to start the afternoon will give way to more clouds during the afternoon and towards or just after sunset it does appear there will be a few rain showers probably developing.

The culprit for the clouds and a few scattered rain showers to end Tuesday into Tuesday night will be a weak system passing just to the north.

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A few evening rain showers Tuesday night will give way to a touch of snow shower activity east of Lake Ontario mainly across the Tug Hill late tonight into the start of Wednesday.

The rest of CNY should be mainly quiet late tonight into Wednesday with a breeze and slightly cooler temperatures, but still milder than normal. Lows will be in the 30s tonight and highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Come late this week much colder, more typical of January air and at least a little snow will likely return to CNY. By the holiday weekend a more potent storm looks to affect CNY. For more details on how this storm could impact CNY click here.