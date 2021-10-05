WATCH: Clouds rule the rest of today with a touch of mist/drizzle around

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Can we finally dry things out? Yes, we are drier today, but still a bit damp with a touch of patchy mist/drizzle around.

The front that’s been hanging out in and around CNY the last couple of days has moved farther south and east and is falling apart, hence it is a drier this afternoon compared to Sunday and Monday.

Unfortunately, we expect clouds to hang tough the rest of the day and because of this, temperatures likely won’t get any higher than the mid-60s, which is normal for this time of year.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower and or a touch of drizzle possible, especially south of Syracuse. If you plan to travel tonight be aware that there could be areas of dense fog developing too. Lows should drop into the mid to upper 50s.

MID-WEEK:

Although the sky won’t completely clear, it does turn even drier for the middle of the week with a bit of sun probably sneaking through the clouds at times. As a result, we’ll warm things up a bit. We should feel readings climb into the low 70s on Wednesday!

Average highs this time of year are in the low to mid 60s, average lows are in the mid-40s. Both the highs and lows will be about 10° higher than the average after Tuesday!

LATE WEEK:

It stays unseasonably mild Thursday and Friday with a better chance of seeing more intervals of sunshine to round out the week. More breaks of sun should result in even higher temperatures too! We think there’s a good chance that readings top out near 75 both Thursday and Friday afternoon!