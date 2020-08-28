WATCH: Clouds to start Friday but brighter in the afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Behind a cold front it will turn quieter, a little cooler and at least a little less humid Thursday overnight. There may be a few light showers but there they will be scattered. With all the rain and light winds expect some late-night fog as well.



FRIDAY:

It looks like a rather cloudy and at times foggy start to the day Friday. The winds are light so we would expect the clouds to remain a bit stubborn through midday before some sun begins to break out for the afternoon.

Highs to end the week will be in the upper 70s to around 80 and it will be a bit humid but not oppressive.

SATURDAY:





While the center of what will be left over of Hurricane Laura is expected to stay well south of Central New York Saturday, some of its moisture may be drawn north ahead of the next cold front enhancing any showers later Friday night into Saturday. Since the atmosphere will be full of moisture again there should be some heavy downpours.

SUNDAY:

In the wake of Saturday afternoon’s cold front, a seasonably cool air builds in for Sunday. Since Lake Ontario is still quite warm, we would expect this cooler to cause some lake effect rain showers off the southeast end of the lake during the morning.