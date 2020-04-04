WATCH: Clouds tough to budge

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

Technically, high pressure is building into Central New York on Saturday but moisture leftover from Friday ends up tough to budge. This means clouds rule the most of the day.

We figure that any if there is any brightness in the sky, it comes later in the afternoon, especially north and east of Syracuse. It should be a little bit milder with highs into the low 50s.

SUNDAY:

A weakening cold front will move through CNY midday Sunday. This could bring a few showers, but the day will be far from a wash out. This front will finally sweep the moisture out of here and if we are lucky by late in the day we should start to see some brighter sky. Temperatures aren’t too cool either, we should manage the mid 50s.

That clearing late Sunday is a sign of things to come with for Monday. As high pressure builds in look for plenty of sun to start the week.