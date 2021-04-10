WATCH: Cloudy and mild tonight, rain arrives Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will continue to thicken and increase as a slow moving area of low pressure moves closer to central New York. This system has been over the Midwest the past couple of days. It will move towards Michigan overnight, but we stay dry. Temperatures will remain quite mild with lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain showers will begin to fall over areas west of I-81 shortly after sunrise and around the Syracuse area closer to late morning/midday. Rain will slowly shift northeast through the day bringing some needed rainfall. We will have times of steady rain along with a few thunderstorms as well. We do not expect severe weather. Most areas will pick up 0.50” to 1.00” of rain by the end of Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Unsettled weather will continue through the midweek as that stubborn slow moving disturbance continues to spin over the Great Lakes. It won’t be a washout every day, but the greatest chance for showers will be present Monday through Wednesday. An isolated shower is possible Thursday before drier air arrives Friday. Temperatures will cool to more seasonable numbers back in the 50s to near 60 through the week.