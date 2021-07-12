WATCH: Cloudy and muggy, but not as rainy Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

More than 2” of rain fell in parts of southern Cayuga County and southern Onondaga County which prompted flash flood warnings overnight. Thankfully the rain is much lighter Monday morning with minimal flooding concerns.

MONDAY:

After some lingering lighter showers in the morning, much of Monday afternoon looks to be dry with just a few spotty showers/storm possible for the through sunset. The best chance for these additional showers and storms will be for areas south of Syracuse and south of Rt. 20.

Clouds rule the sky too but breaks of sun should sneak out as the afternoon progresses. Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s as more clouds than sun should help keep temperatures down a bit compared to how high they would rise otherwise.

Wet at times this week; Be prepared for flooding

MONDAY NIGHT:

A few more showers and storms should develop Monday night thanks to a warm front slowly lifting into and through the region. Lows only drop to around 70 and it’s going to be very muggy too

.

MIDWEEK:

Chances of scattered showers and storms continue Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be some dry time mixed in there too, especially Tuesday.

A few of the storms that develop Tuesday and Wednesday will have the potential to become strong to severe with damaging winds and any storm that develops either day could produce tropical downpours that could very well lead to localized flooding.

It remains quite steamy with highs well into the 80s to around 90 Tuesday and closer to 85 Wednesday with more extensive cloud cover expected and possibly slightly more shower/storm activity. On top of that the dew point temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70s which will make it feel more like Florida or Louisiana!

Due to the overall unsettled wet pattern much of CNY has experienced the last few weeks and continuation of the showery/stormy pattern the flood risk likely sticks with us for much of the upcoming week. Click here for more details.