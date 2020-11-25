WATCH: Cloudy, rainy, and a little milder leading up to Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday looks pretty quiet, breezy and milder. Highs should climb well into the 40s to possibly 50 in a few spots.

There will be some rain showers working into CNY near sunset ahead of an area of low pressure.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The above-mentioned area of low pressure will move closer to the Central New York and provide some rain Wednesday night. It will be a pretty mild and breezy night too with lows in the low 40s.

THANKSGIVING:

The rain from Wednesday night will taper to showers or drizzle Thanksgiving morning as low pressure moves to our east. While it may not rain much midday into the afternoon it will still be a bit damp, but mild. Temperatures will be at least in the mid 50s which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Thanksgiving doesn’t look perfect, but we’ve had worse. Click here to see what we are thinking for Turkey Day.