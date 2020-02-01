WATCH: Cloudy today with a few snow showers tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

While you can expect plenty of clouds around Saturday there is not enough lift around to turn that moisture into widespread precipitation. There could just be a couple flurries around from time to time with no accumulation expected.



SATURDAY NIGHT:

A weak disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft passing through with a brief shot of light snow. Again, accumulation is light, just a fresh coating for some.

SUNDAY:

Sunday, a warm front is approaching central New York. There is a good chance of steady snow over northern New York and that snow will briefly clip central New York in the late afternoon/evening. Even if the snow ends up steady for a few hours, temperatures above freezing should mean roads are mainly wet in lower elevations. Before precipitation moves out of CNY (before midnight) we could see some rain mixing in. Accumulations are still light, around a trace to an inch for most, with a couple inches possible for the Tug Hill.

MONDAY:

In the wake of the warm front we should manage to get back into the 40s on Monday.