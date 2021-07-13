WATCH: CNY braces for more severe weather Tuesday with gusty winds, flooding rain

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY

Chances of scattered showers and storms goes up once again Tuesday and Wednesday in Central New York but there will be some dry time mixed in there too.

For Tuesday, a warm front is moving north through the region in the morning and will be located across the counties east of Lake Ontario during the afternoon. Because of the position of this front, temperatures warming well into the 80s and dew points in the 70s, we expect storms to develop in the afternoon.

A few of the storms that develop Tuesday have the potential to become strong to severe with damaging winds and any storm that develops either day likely produces tropical downpours that could very well lead to localized flash flooding, especially near and south and east of Syracuse.

Tuesday afternoon and evening there could even be an isolated tornado.

The threat for storms will diminish after early Tuesday evening.

WEDNESDAY:

A trough of low pressure is approaching us Wednesday so look for more scattered showers and storms. Some of these storms could be strong as well. As the trough moves to our east early in the evening so too will the storms.

Due to the overall unsettled wet pattern much of CNY has experienced the last few weeks and continuation of the showery/stormy pattern the flood risk likely sticks with us for much of the upcoming week. Click here for more details.