WATCH: CNY has another frosty night ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga Lakes. In addition, flooding is ongoing along parts of the Seneca River and Cross Lake.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A bit more lake effect rain and snow is expected this evening around Syracuse. Overnight, the lake effect is north of Syracuse. A light additional accumulation possible over the higher terrain east of Lake Ontario in and around the Tug Hill by Thursday night.

Outside of the lake effect, the sky becomes clear and wind goes calm. This will allow for temperatures to drop into the 20s and 30s again. It’ll be a frosty morning so be sure you plan a couple extra minutes to scrape off the cars!

FRIDAY:

A little lake effect rain and snow could still be around to start Friday, primarily near and east of the Lake Ontario shoreline before dissipating as Friday progresses.

High pressure building in from the southwest will be the main squasher of the lingering lake effect, and it provides more sun on Friday.

Highs to end the week should climb closer to 50.

WEEKEND:

High pressure for the most part looks to remain in charge across CNY and much of the Northeast right into the first weekend of November!!

It’s always nice to see the sunshine, especially in the cloudiest month of the year! Highs should climb well into the 50s Saturday and Sunday too! It’s a perfect weekend to do yardwork or get a jump start on the outdoor holiday decorations.