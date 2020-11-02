WATCH: CNY wakes up to its first snowfall, more to come tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

HEADLINES:

-Monday AM commute: Windy, Snowy, COLD! Somewhat slick, especially on side streets & in the hills -Wind gusts up to 40+ mph Monday

-Wind chills Monday in the teens and 20s and a limited amount of blowing & drifting snow too

Snowfall amounts as you’re waking up this morning will range from a coating to 2 or 3 inches for most, including the Syracuse area, with locally higher amounts of 4 or even 5” possibly occurring across the hills south of Syracuse near and south of Rt. 20. Snowfall across the Tug Hill will range from 3 to 6” and possibly locally higher amounts over the Tug Hill.

MONDAY:

Snowfall forecast from 5am through 12pm Monday.

The Monday morning commute could be a bit tricky. There are still lake effect snow showers present and will continue until about 9-10am. Main roads should be mainly just wet for most, but secondary roads and in and around the higher terrain roads will likely be at least somewhat slick and sloppy. So it wouldn’t be a bad idea to give yourself some extra time to get to work and school in the morning.

There’s also a gusty west-northwesterly wind upwards of 40 to 45 mph. This could cause some limited blowing/drifting snow and reduce visibility. The wind will also bring wind chill values to the teens/20s heading out so be sure to bundle up!

After 10 a.m. we get a brief break in the activity, we could even see some sun. It’ll still be cold and windy with highs only in the 30s but it’ll feel more like the 20s much of the day!

LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON – MONDAY NIGHT:

Some additional snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain should redevelop after 2 or 3 p.m. in advance of a fast moving clipper diving in from the northwest.

This system will likely produce several inches of snow over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks but possibly a slushy coating to an inch or two of accumulation for the rest of CNY too.

Snowfall forecast from 5 pm Monday through 12 pm Tuesday.

Snow may mix with some rain over the lower elevations Monday night as temperatures will be marginally cold enough for just snow in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Lows Monday night will be in the low to mid 30s.

The target for highest snow accumulations late Monday afternoon – Monday night will be the Tug Hill where a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect. Click here for more details.