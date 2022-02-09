WATCH: CNY warms up again Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature goes on one of her big swings today, going from the bitter cold right back into the mild air.

WEDNESDAY:

After starting off quite cold Wednesday morning, temperatures will rebound a good 20-30° and end up in the 40s this afternoon!

The sun will fade behind the clouds as the day goes on, but most, if not the whole day stays dry.

THURSDAY:

Our week of clippers continue Thursday with yet another one sliding through with some snow showers possibly mixed with rain during the morning. It’s breezy and turning colder Thursday afternoon.

A band of lake snow develops east of Lake Ontario during the afternoon and expected to continue mainly north of Syracuse into the night. Several inches of snow are likely in the most persistent snow by Friday morning.

Highs should be well into the 30s to possibly 40 during the late morning/midday before the cold front sweeps through.

An even stronger clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening into the start of the weekend with a bit more rain and snow shower activity Friday night into Saturday.