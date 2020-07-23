WATCH: CNY weather quiets down for the end of week and weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A cold front has moved south of Syracuse so the threat of any lingering showers is near zero this evening if you have any outdoor activities in.

There will be a noticeable drop in the humidity overnight as that drier air moves even. Definitely a more comfortable sleeping night across the region.

END OF THE WEEK:

High pressure is building in Thursday night and that sets us up for quiet, nicer weather for Friday with a good deal of sun expected to develop Friday after what looks to be a cloudy start.

Highs on Friday should have no problems making the low 80s anyways and while it will still be a bit humid it will certainly be an improvement compared to Thursday.

THE WEEKEND:

High pressure will assist in heating us up again over the weekend. We should still be in the mid 80s to start on Saturday but the humidity will be held in check so it won’t feel that uncomfortable for most.

By Sunday, however, dew points are creeping up plus the temperatures likely reaches into the low 90s.

The weather looks to be dry this weekend. We are watching a cold front approaching Central New York so our shower and storm threat will increase.

In case you didn’t know, about one hour after sunset each evening for the next week or so when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.