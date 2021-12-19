WATCH: Cold and quiet tonight, followed by a milder Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Brrrr…It’s a cold Sunday night, but somewhat milder air is ahead to start the week.

TONIGHT:

The cold weather continues tonight with variable clouds and the wind becoming light, temperatures should drop into the teens to near 20. Bundle up if you will be out and about tonight.

EARLY TO MIDWEEK:

Heading into the week preceding Christmas, our weather goes quiet.

The week starts with some sun, a breeze and somewhat milder air returning Monday with highs well into the 30s to possibly 40.

This will be followed by a couple of cold fronts due to swing through during the Tuesday/Wednesday morning timeframe with just a few snow showers and little if any accumulation.

In addition, it appears temperatures will likely end up staying pretty seasonable for late December as we expect highs to generally be in the 30s.

By the way, the official start of the winter season occurs Tuesday at 3:59 pm. This is when the sun’s direct rays are shining over the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere. It also equates to our shortest day of the year.