WATCH: Cold and sunny for now, spring-like weather on the way

THURSDAY:

Temperatures are in the teens to near 20 this afternoon but thankfully there will not be too much wind to provide even colder feel like readings. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the day, our high of 30 actually comes at the tail end of it.

High pressure still controls our weather today as it stays dry.

The cool air, however, won’t last long. There are strong signs that milder air begins to return in the next 24 hours.

FRIDAY:

The leading edge to much milder air is courtesy of a warm front and it is on our doorsteps by Friday morning. While we think it is warm enough for just rain showers in the Syracuse area Friday morning, a bit of a wintry mix may fall to start the day over the Tug Hill Plateau and point northeast.

Temperatures in the afternoon make it into the 40s but that is just the beginning.

