SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We are shivering now, but not for much longer.

If you have dinner plans with your Valentine be sure to bundle up!

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

We are watching for a more organized band of lake snow to develop this evening and continue into Tuesday mainly just north of Syracuse into Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Northern Wayne and Southern Jefferson counties.

A coating to an inch or two of snow is possible in the Syracuse area to Oneida Lake, but upwards of 2 or 6 inches if not a bit more could fall in the most persistent snows north of Syracuse during this time frame.

Lows tonight drop into the single digits to around 10 with wind chills staying between -10 and 0.

The air begins to moderate Tuesday with highs getting back well into the 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens during the afternoon.

We really warm up more so midweek with highs warming well above average!