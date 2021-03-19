WATCH: Cold for now but the weekend is warmer

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY EVENING:

A strong area of high pressure builds in out of Canada continues to influence our weather this evening and tonight. That means a clear sky and cold temperatures.

Space enthusiasts, look up just before 8 p.m. to catch the International Space Station fly over!

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The winds will calm down tonight. The sky will remain clear and lows will drop to near 20.

WEEKEND:

High pressure remains in charge into Saturday and sets us up for a long stretch of sunshine and warming temperatures here in CNY! This won’t be good for the brush fire threat but will be for outdoor activities!

Highs will be near 50 Saturday and well into the 50s to near 60 Sunday with frosty starts both days.

By the way, spring officially starts at 5:37 am Saturday morning when the sun’s rays will be shining directly over the equator. That means about 12 hours of daylight will be occurring across the entire planet this weekend.

Also, there will be a nice view of the International Space Station during the evening hours over the weekend in case you missed it on Friday.