WATCH: Cold, lake snow slowly fizzles late tonight south and west of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

TONIGHT:

Lake snow continues near and especially south and west of Syracuse this evening and will slowly fizzle overnight into the start of Sunday with lows within a few degrees of 10. Winds will ease up but still remain a little brisk producing wind chills near 0 for many, but well below zero up towards the Tug Hill and Adirondacks. For this reason there’s a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for this area. Click here for more details.

A coating to 2 or 3 inches of lake effect fluff is expected in the most persistent snows tonight mainly south and west of Syracuse.

SUNDAY:

High pressure will be in charge Sunday and will end up being the pick day of the weekend with possibly even a little sun showing up! It will be a frigid start with low temperatures in the single digits for most. Temperatures will remain cold though the day as highs will once again struggle to make it into the low 20s. Enjoy, winter enthusiasts!!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will stay in control of the weather Sunday night and set us up for another cold night under some clouds with lows in the single digits to around 10.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

High pressure remains in control of the weather around here under possibly some more sun with highs well into the 20s.

We will be keeping an eye on a storm system that will be weakening as it approaches but could provide at least a minor accumulating snowfall for CNY Tuesday afternoon and night. Stay tuned for updates.