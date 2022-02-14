SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature is going to be a bit cold hearted for Valentine’s Day, but thankfully the midwinter chill won’t last too long.

MONDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY):

Other than a little lake snow near and west of Syracuse to start the day, it’s a quiet and cold Valentine’s Day. There probably will be some slick spots for the morning commute due to the limited lake snow. So, you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to get into work/school.

Temperatures struggle to get much higher than 15, and a brisk west-northwest wind between 10 and 15 mph will make it feel more like -10 to 0 much of Monday. Brrr…

At least we’ll have some breaks of sun from time to time.

MONDAY NIGHT:

We are watching the potential for a more organized band of lake snow to develop Monday night and continue into Tuesday just north of Syracuse into Southern Oswego, Northern Cayuga, and Northern Wayne counties.

A coating to an inch or two of snow is possible in the Syracuse area to Oneida Lake, but upwards of 2 or 4 inches if not a bit more could fall in the most persistent snows north of Syracuse during this time frame.

Lows Monday night drop into the single digits to around 10 with wind chills staying between -10 and 0.

The air begins to moderate Tuesday, and we really warm up more so midweek!