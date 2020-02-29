WATCH: Cold, some more lake snow tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A band of lake snow will get better organized this evening for a little while southeast of Lake Ontario in and around the Syracuse area before tapering to lighter snow showers and flurries overnight. About 1 to 4 inches are possible southeast of Lake Ontario, including in and around the Syracuse area with locally higher amounts by sunrise Sunday.

SUNDAY:

There will be a bit of lingering lake effect snow shower and flurry activity to start Sunday but that will be snuffed out by high pressure building in from the west during the late morning/early afternoon. Some sun will develop for all Sunday too and it will not be as brisk or cold either with highs getting back into the low to mid 30s.