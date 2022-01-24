WATCH: Cold start to the new week, more slight snow on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s quiet and chilly to kickstart the new school and work week. CNY has another chance at some light snow tonight into Tuesday.

MONDAY:

After the very cold start to this morning, we should recover into the low to mid 20s with intervals of sun fading behind thicker clouds in the afternoon. This is ahead of the next weather maker that is expected to deliver a widespread light accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A clipper swings by with a quick shot of snow through the start of Tuesday. Snow develops after 5 or 6 Monday evening from west to east across the region.

Lows Monday night only drop to within a few degrees of 20.

TUESDAY:

A fresh coating to 2 inches of snow is expected across all of CNY by mid to late Tuesday morning, but there could be a little more over the southern part of the Tug Hill/Adirondacks and the higher elevations along Rt. 20 in southern Onondaga County, Madison County and parts of Cortland and Chenango counties.

Behind the clipper, an arctic cold front will move into the area and could trigger a band of lake snow to develop Tuesday afternoon/evening east or southeast of Lake Ontario.

Highs should be up near 30, but don’t get used to the ‘milder’ air because more arctic air builds in Tuesday night into Wednesday with limited lake snow south and southeast of Lake Ontario too.