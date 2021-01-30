WATCH: Cold temperatures with morning lake snow Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

SATURDAY:

Light lake effect snow will linger through Saturday morning before ending as some flurries during the middle of the day. Little if any additional accumulation of snow is expected Saturday.

For the afternoon, some drier air begins to build in so watch for the possibility of some sun. It won’t do much to warm us up, however, as temperatures are still only in the teens for highs.

The breaks in the clouds will continue Saturday night, especially from Syracuse east. With winds weakening, temperatures will drop quickly with below zero readings likely into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY:

High pressure and drier air building south from Canada mean we are in line for some sun Sunday morning. However, clouds should increase in the afternoon. There is the slight chance some snow showers move into the southern Finger Lakes by the end of Sunday. The rest of central New York looks to remain dry.

We will be watching closely where this system goes right into early next week. Click here to get some early details on its potential…