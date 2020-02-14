WATCH: Cold Valentine’s Day for all

Closings
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

VALENTINE’S DAY:

The big story for most of central New York Friday is the cold.  Temperatures are going to be in the single digits with wind chills below zero most of the day. 

Any lingering lake snow will slowly fizzle near and west of Syracuse in the afternoon with some sun developing.

Mother Nature will give us the cold shoulder though on Valentine’s Day as highs only reach the teens with wind chills at or below zero at times! Bundle up!

WEEKEND:

The cold weather with us Friday won’t stick around long.  Already by Saturday morning it is pulling back into Canada.  We end up with a good deal of sunshine and after temperatures near zero to start the day we end the day near 30 degrees.

It is even warmer on Sunday, likely upper 30s, but a weak cold front is moving through.  Although the moisture with the front s limited, we expect at least a few snow showers on Sunday.

