WATCH: Cold, windy, and enough snow to shovel again Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Rain is changing over to snow showers Friday morning. While the snow may not be that intense the first half of the day, the lake effect snow will pick back up for the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and some localized heavy snow bands will make navigating the roads very tricky at times Friday night!

FRIDAY:

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of CNY Friday morning through the start of Saturday. The reason for the advisory is because we are expecting accumulating snow, falling temperatures and gusty winds between 30 and 40 mph that will blow the snow around at times and reduce the visibility.

A cold front is passing through just before dawn and in the wake of the front is when big changes take place. The changes will be temperatures dropping through the 30s during the day, rain changing to snow showers by around 8 am (sooner over the hills), and the winds are expected to ramp up behind the front too.

The majority of the snow activity is east of Lake Ontario during the morning, but midday Friday a trough of low pressure passes through. This causes the lake effect east of Lake Ontario snow showers to drift south and turn into a spray of snow showers and squalls east and southeast of Lake Ontario, which will include the Syracuse area.

As you travel in and around CNY, watch for changeable road conditions because of the falling and some blowing/drifting snow thanks to the 15 to 30+ mph gusty winds.

Accumulations of snow Friday will range from about 1 to 3” for most, including Syracuse. There will be a bit more across the Tug Hill and hills south of Syracuse ranging from about 3 to 6”. Isolated higher amounts within any snow squalls are possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

In the evening, snow showers are primarily around Syracuse and areas southeast of Lake Ontario. It’s still blustery too. If you’re going to any tree lighting ceremonies, you’re going to want the hats, gloves, heavy jackets and hot cocoa. Winds chills are dropping into the teens during the evening. At least the snow will make it look festive!

Some lake snow persists Friday night, but is most persistent in the hills south of Syracuse into the overnight. This will cause additional accumulations of about 1 to 3 inches, with the highest totals occurring over the hills. Lows Friday night drop into the mid-20s with some limited blowing and drifting snow.

If you have travels plans that take you further than CNY Friday, here’s a look at the regional forecast.

WEEKEND:

Lake snow lingers Saturday but tends to taper as the day progresses with intervals of sun thanks to high pressure building in from the west. There could be a coating to an inch of new snow Saturday morning, especially across the hills but that should be about it.

It remains brisk and cold Saturday with highs in the low to mid 30s, but it feels like the teens and 20s all day long. Bundle up!

As many travel back home from the holiday weekend, a weak system scooting to the south of us Sunday MAY produce a light accumulating snow to end the weekend. Winds will be lighter and highs once again remain unseasonably chilly in the low to mid 30s. By the way, the average high for late November is in the low to mid-40s.

At this point, the snow that probably impacts CNY Sunday into Sunday night does not look to be too significant, but could cause roads, especially side streets, to get a little slick Sunday afternoon and night. Stay tuned for updates.