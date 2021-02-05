WATCH: Colder air is in CNY now we watch for lake effect snow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

A cold front moved through Central New York mid afternoon Friday and that sets the stage for the return to colder air for the weekend. Temperatures that were in the 40s are in the 20s as of late evening and drop more overnight.

The return of colder air also means more lake effect snow. Winds in the lower atmosphere will align themselves out of the southwest. That targets areas northeast of Lake Ontario for heavy snow.

With that same southwesterly flow we’ll be watching for at least some snow showers coming off Lake Erie ending up close to Syracuse. Any accumulation around Syracuse will be an inch or less tonight.

SATURDAY:

Lake effect continues north of Syracuse on Saturday. Although the heaviest snow is likely over Jefferson and Lewis counties, there could be some squalls from time to time over Oswego County. In the most persistent squalls, a foot or more of snow is possible and that could include areas of extreme northern Oswego County such as Sandy Creek, Pulaski and Redfield.

For most of Central New York, Saturday is a windy day with some sunshine and just a few flurries.

As high pressure builds in and winds die down later in the day, lake effect will begin to wind down, and our weather overnight Saturday is quiet.

SUNDAY:

A new area of low pressure will track off the Virginia coast in the morning and then head east of Cape Cod later in the day. Central New York would be on northern edge of some steady snow from this system Sunday morning with a widespread accumulation of snow on the order of 1 to 4 inches by late afternoon.

More change for the afternoon, however.

A cold front comes through in the afternoon with a burst of snow then the next shot of cold air returns with the potential of lake effect. This time around, the lake effect snow may set up just north of Syracuse into southern Oswego and northern Oneida counties.