WATCH: Colder air returning to CNY but how long does it last?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A cold front will slide through CNY tonight. This brings with it some snow showers for all that could deposit a coating to an inch or two of accumulation. The hills south of Syracuse will have the best chance of seeing upwards of 2 inches tonight. Lows will drop to between 20 and 25 with a brisk wind providing wind chills in the single digits and low teens by daybreak.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Behind Wednesday night’s cold front, more unseasonably cold air will return for the last half of the week with some wind to boot. The air will not be quite as harsh as the shot of arctic air that was over us Monday night and Tuesday, but still unseasonably cold and feeling more like January rather than March.

We expect some flurries to be around Thursday, especially in the morning across the Finger Lakes with a brisk northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph and gusts of 25 to 30 mph accentuating the chill. There will also be intervals of sun on Thursday, especially during the afternoon.

The weather will be pretty quiet to start Friday, but during the afternoon as a trough and wrap around moisture rolls in on the backside of an area of low pressure up across Southeastern Canada. This should trigger at least a few snow showers later Friday afternoon.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will likely not make it out of the 20s with wind chills primarily in the teens. By the way, the average high for early March in Syracuse is near 40.

WEEKEND:

The unseasonable chill will stick with us through the weekend although the wind will slowly ease, especially come Sunday as high pressure to the west slowly builds in.

The combination of a little weak trough of low pressure and the chilly northwest flow will keep scattered snow showers going Saturday into Saturday night and possibly some flurries lingering into the start of Sunday.

As mentioned above high pressure building in from the west on Sunday will likely result in more sun developing to end the weekend.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will likely be stuck in the 20s to maybe near 30 come Sunday.

Be patient Central New Yorkers if you are looking for milder temperatures there are strong signs that we will warm up pretty significantly early to mid next week! Stay tuned.