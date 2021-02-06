WATCH: Colder and breezy with lake snow north of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

SATURDAY:

Lake effect continues north of Syracuse on Saturday on a southwesterly flow in the lower atmosphere. Although the heaviest snow is likely over Jefferson and Lewis counties where Lake Effect Snow Warnings have been issued, there could be some squalls from time to time over Oswego County.

In the most persistent squalls, a foot or more of snow is possible and that could include areas of extreme northern Oswego County such as Sandy Creek, Pulaski and Redfield.

Meanwhile, for most of Central New York, Saturday is a windy day with some sunshine and just a few flurries. After our milder Friday, temperatures will be noticeably colder Saturday thanks to a cold front that passed through.

As high pressure builds in and winds die down later in the day, lake effect will begin to wind down, and our weather overnight Saturday is quiet.

SUNDAY:

Any clearing early Sunday will fade quickly behind clouds as a new area of low pressure will track off the Virginia coast in the morning and then head east of Cape Cod later in the day. Central New York would be on northern edge of some steady snow from this system. Into the afternoon, a cold front comes through with another burst of snow. this will bring the next shot of cold air with the potential of lake effect. This time around, the lake effect snow may set up just north of Syracuse into southern Oswego and northern Oneida counties. New snowfall on Sunday will be in the range of 1-4″.