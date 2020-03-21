Closings
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Colder but nice and bright Saturday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

It is a chilly start with temperatures about 30 degrees colder than Friday morning! High pressure is building in across the Great Lakes. This will bring us our 3rd weekend in a row of dry weather!

Lots of sun will develop after some lake clouds depart this morning. It’s not as windy but still breezy throughout Saturday. Highs are in the mid 30s, but with the wind it’ll feel more like the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

A strong area of high pressure building in out of Canada will provide the region with a clear sky, light wind and dry airmass allowing temperatures to fall into the teens!

SUNDAY:

The good news is high pressure is still the influence of our weather Sunday. The winds are lighter too. A clear sky, light wind and dry air mass during the day will help temperatures warm into the low 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

Most of Sunday night looks to stay dry, but clouds will increase, especially after midnight, in advance of the next weather maker.

An area of low pressure will slide south of New York State and transfer its energy to a storm near the coast. This will result in some wet snow developing towards Monday morning into Monday.

Snow will probably mix with if not change to rain Monday afternoon as temperatures warm. There is still some uncertainty with how warm we get which will dictate what type of precipitation we see. Higher elevations will see the most accumulation, we’re thinking a slushy 2-3” at this point.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

CNY Seasonal Snow

CNY Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected