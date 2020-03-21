WATCH: Colder but nice and bright Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:



It is a chilly start with temperatures about 30 degrees colder than Friday morning! High pressure is building in across the Great Lakes. This will bring us our 3rd weekend in a row of dry weather!

Lots of sun will develop after some lake clouds depart this morning. It’s not as windy but still breezy throughout Saturday. Highs are in the mid 30s, but with the wind it’ll feel more like the teens and 20s.



SATURDAY NIGHT:

A strong area of high pressure building in out of Canada will provide the region with a clear sky, light wind and dry airmass allowing temperatures to fall into the teens!

SUNDAY:

The good news is high pressure is still the influence of our weather Sunday. The winds are lighter too. A clear sky, light wind and dry air mass during the day will help temperatures warm into the low 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

Most of Sunday night looks to stay dry, but clouds will increase, especially after midnight, in advance of the next weather maker.

An area of low pressure will slide south of New York State and transfer its energy to a storm near the coast. This will result in some wet snow developing towards Monday morning into Monday.

Snow will probably mix with if not change to rain Monday afternoon as temperatures warm. There is still some uncertainty with how warm we get which will dictate what type of precipitation we see. Higher elevations will see the most accumulation, we’re thinking a slushy 2-3” at this point.